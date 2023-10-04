La Grange Park Fire Department to host open house Saturday

The La Grange Park Fire Department will host its open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 7, at Fire Station No. 1, 447 N. Catherine Ave.

There will be activities for both children and adults, including a live fire demonstration, fire sprinkler demonstrations, a fire safety house, fire engine rides and a chance to meet Sparky the Fire Dog.

Those in attendance will learn about the various operations of the fire department and have an opportunity to learn about preventing and extinguishing cooking fires. Attendees will have a chance to extinguish an actual stove fire.

The open house will include raffle prizes and free refreshments.

There will also be an opportunity to donate to Camp I Am Me, a one-week camp experience for children and teenagers who have experienced injuries from burns. The camp is organized and run by the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance.