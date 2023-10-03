Nazareth Academy to present first play under leadership of new director

Nazareth Academy will present “Almost, Maine,” a series of nine comedic vignettes about love with a touch of good-natured magic realism and nifty surprise endings.

This year’s fall play will mark the Nazareth directorial debut of Aileen O’Carroll, a Nazareth alum from the Class of 2013 who was an active part of the Nazareth drama program. She also served as assistant director for both the fall plays and spring musicals at Nazareth for the past few years.

“Directing my first play at my alma mater is a profound and nostalgic journey,” O’Carroll said. “It means returning to the place where I honed my love for theater and getting the opportunity to foster that same passion in the next generation of students. I hope to instill in them the same sense of dedication, teamwork and artistry that Nazareth Academy instilled in me.

“By choosing a play that allows for a more focused and personalized approach, I can prioritize the growth and development of each student as a performer, starting my Naz career focused on a nurturing and supportive environment within the theater program.”

Performances are 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 and 2 p.m.Oct. 15. Performances take place in the Romano Family Theatre at Nazareth Academy, 1209 West Ogden Ave., La Grange Park. Tickets are $15 each ($10 for Nazareth students) and can be purchased online at nazarethacademy.com.