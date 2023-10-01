Cantigny Fall Festival set for Oct. 13-15

The Cantigny Fall Festival is expanding this year, adding Friday and Saturday night food and entertainment, plus a second full day of outdoor family fun.

Formerly a one-day event, Cantigny’s signature autumn celebration will span a full weekend, Oct. 13-15.

Oct. 13, 4-11 p.m.

Cantigny Biergarten: German food, eight beers on tap and live music by Howl2Go under the big tent. A DJ will spin tunes before and after the featured entertainment. Outside, enjoy lawn games or pull up an Adirondack and relax around the fire pits. Limited edition 25-ounce souvenir beer stein available while supplies last. Pre-purchase online at Cantigny.org and skip the lines.

Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Family Fun (10 a.m.-4 p.m.): Craft fair with 100+ vendors, inflatables for all ages, petting zoo*, hayrides*, kids’ crafts*, plants and pumpkins available for purchase (*nominal fee applies).

Entertainment: Stilt walker, 10 a.m.-noon; live music by Jimmy’s Bavarians, 10 a.m.-noon; children’s concert by Jeannie B!, noon-1 p.m.; comedy juggling and variety show, 12:35-1:10 p.m.; live music by Jimmy’s Bavarians, 1-4 p.m.; big bubble making, 1:30-3 p.m.; Howl2Go, 7-10 p.m.

Cantigny Biergarten: Hearty food and drink served in the spirit of Oktoberfest. Music under the tent begins at 4 p.m.

Cantigny Gardens: See the colorful fall displays featuring mums and other seasonal plantings. Take a family photo at the Mum Tower.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Family Fun: Craft fair with 100+ vendors, inflatables for all ages, petting zoo*, hayrides*, kids’ craft*, plants and pumpkins available for purchase (*nominal fee applies).

Entertainment: Live music by Jimmy’s Bavarians, 10 a.m.-noon; children’s concert by ScribbleMonster, noon-1 p.m.; live music by Jimmy’s Bavarians, 1-4 p.m.

Cantigny Biergarten: Hearty food and drink served in the spirit of Oktoberfest.

Cantigny Gardens: See the colorful fall displays featuring mums and other seasonal plantings. Take a family photo at the Mum Tower.

Fall festival admission is $15 per car each day and may be purchased in advance at Cantigny.org. Additional details about the festival, including beer and food menus, are posted on the website.