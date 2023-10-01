October 01, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterThe First Hundred Miles

Cantigny Fall Festival set for Oct. 13-15

By Shaw Local News Network

(Photo provided)

The Cantigny Fall Festival is expanding this year, adding Friday and Saturday night food and entertainment, plus a second full day of outdoor family fun.

Formerly a one-day event, Cantigny’s signature autumn celebration will span a full weekend, Oct. 13-15.

Oct. 13, 4-11 p.m.

Cantigny Biergarten: German food, eight beers on tap and live music by Howl2Go under the big tent. A DJ will spin tunes before and after the featured entertainment. Outside, enjoy lawn games or pull up an Adirondack and relax around the fire pits. Limited edition 25-ounce souvenir beer stein available while supplies last. Pre-purchase online at Cantigny.org and skip the lines.

Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Family Fun (10 a.m.-4 p.m.): Craft fair with 100+ vendors, inflatables for all ages, petting zoo*, hayrides*, kids’ crafts*, plants and pumpkins available for purchase (*nominal fee applies).

Entertainment: Stilt walker, 10 a.m.-noon; live music by Jimmy’s Bavarians, 10 a.m.-noon; children’s concert by Jeannie B!, noon-1 p.m.; comedy juggling and variety show, 12:35-1:10 p.m.; live music by Jimmy’s Bavarians, 1-4 p.m.; big bubble making, 1:30-3 p.m.; Howl2Go, 7-10 p.m.

Cantigny Biergarten: Hearty food and drink served in the spirit of Oktoberfest. Music under the tent begins at 4 p.m.

Cantigny Gardens: See the colorful fall displays featuring mums and other seasonal plantings. Take a family photo at the Mum Tower.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Family Fun: Craft fair with 100+ vendors, inflatables for all ages, petting zoo*, hayrides*, kids’ craft*, plants and pumpkins available for purchase (*nominal fee applies).

Entertainment: Live music by Jimmy’s Bavarians, 10 a.m.-noon; children’s concert by ScribbleMonster, noon-1 p.m.; live music by Jimmy’s Bavarians, 1-4 p.m.

Cantigny Biergarten: Hearty food and drink served in the spirit of Oktoberfest.

Cantigny Gardens: See the colorful fall displays featuring mums and other seasonal plantings. Take a family photo at the Mum Tower.

Fall festival admission is $15 per car each day and may be purchased in advance at Cantigny.org. Additional details about the festival, including beer and food menus, are posted on the website.

Wheaton
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois