September 30, 2023
Shaw Local
Local law enforcement sponsor explorers program for young adults

By Shaw Local News Network
Young adults interested in law enforcement or criminal justice careers can learn more through a hands-on learning experience with the Law Enforcement Exploring Program. This program includes practical experiences, competition and other activities that help introduce young adults to careers in the law enforcement and criminal justice fields while promoting character development, team building and personal growth.

Law Enforcement Exploring Post 644 is led by officers from the Wheaton and Glen Ellyn police departments and DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. The program is open to 14- to 20-year-olds who are either students in good standing or have graduated high school and are currently employed.

To find out more about participating in this program, contact Wheaton Police Department Sergeant Angela Smith at asmith@wheaton.il.us.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois