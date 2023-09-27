Montini senior earns Bumber’s Corner Locker honor

Montini Catholic’s 2023 Bumber’s Corner Locker recipient is senior Alex Marre. The Bumber’s Corner Locker honor is named after 1989 Montini graduate and football standout Brad Bumber.

“Alex is a tremendous example of the character development that we strive for each and every day from our young men in the Bronco football program,” head varsity football coach Mike Bukovsky said in a news release. “Just like Brad Bumber, Alex is a fierce competitor, a physical player and one of the hardest workers we have on the team.”

Marre is the sixth Bronco to receive this honor, which also includes a scholarship.

Past recipients include: 2022 - Luke Cushing ‘23; 2021 - Michael Carver ‘22; 2020 - Patrick O’Connor ‘21; 2019 - Patrick Peters ‘20; 2018 - Raymond Wojkovich ‘19.

Marre’s name will be added to a plaque that has been installed in the locker listing the names of each year’s Bumber’s Corner Locker award recipient.

Montini Catholic student Brad Bumber ‘89 played linebacker for the Broncos from 1985 to 1989. He died on Sept. 26, 2015, due to complications from his long battle with cancer. The unique idea to honor a current football player each year with the use of this special locker was the brainchild of Bumber’s teammate, Montini Catholic alumnus Brian Forde’ 89. In the summer of 2018, during the renovation of Montini’s locker rooms, he initiated the plan to create Bumber’s Corner Locker.

Brad Bumber with Bronco teammates, from left, Bob Starvel, Brian Forde, Marc Wozniak, Jeff Norton, Guy DeFeo and Mark Francl, during his last Homecoming game at Montini in 2015. (photo provided by Montini Catholic)

“Brad Bumber was the definition of a blue-collar player,” Forde said in the release. “He was never the fastest, strongest or most naturally talented player on the field. Nobody outworked, out hustled or outperformed him and he never gave anything less than 100% - in the game or at practice.”