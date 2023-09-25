Cantigny’s First Division Museum to resume Date With History Oct. 5

The First Division Museum at Cantigny resumes its Date with History series on at 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

Author David M. Chrisinger will discuss his 2023 book, “The Soldier’s Truth: Ernie Pyle and the Story of World War II.” The free program is available at the Cantigny Visitors Center and online.

Registration for both in-person and Zoom viewers is required at FDMuseum.org. For those attending in person, parking is free.

At the height of his fame and influence during World War II, Pyle’s nationally syndicated dispatches from the front lines helped shape America’s understanding of what the war felt like to ordinary soldiers. Pyle had a genius for humanizing the soldiers he met overseas by capturing the full gamut of emotions and experiences they were enduring.

In his latest book, Chrisinger brings Pyle’s journey to vivid life. Chrisinger is executive director of the Public Policy Writing Workshop at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy and the director of writing seminars for The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit newsroom dedicated to reporting on the human impact of military service.

He is the author of several books, including “Stories Are What Save Us: A Survivor’s Guide to Writing about Trauma” and “Public Policy Writing That Matters.” The latter earned Chrisinger the 2022 National Council of Teachers of English George Orwell Award.

The First Division Museum is open daily, except Mondays, from 10 am to 5 pm. Admission is free with Cantigny Park’s regular entrance fee. Visit FDMuseum.org for more details. Cantigy is located at 1S151 Winfield Road Wheaton.