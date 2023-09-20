Montini Catholic planning events for prospective students

Montini Catholic High School has announced several opportunities for prospective families to visit the campus and gather information to help them with their high school decision.

Parents and students interested in learning about a Catholic education at Montini Catholic, 19W070 16th St., Lombard, are invited to attend one or all of these informational events. Registration is required. Visit montini.org/admissions.

Open House: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 15 and 5-7 p.m. Nov. 2

Meet Montini: These sessions are informal, informational presentations by Montini’s administration and admissions teams that include a tour of the school while classes are in session. Three opportunities are available: 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 28,Oct. 26 or Nov. 9.

Parents may also schedule a Shadow Day for their student to shadow a current Montini student and be a Bronco for a day. Shadow Days are available Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.

All prospective Broncos are encouraged to take the placement test at Montini Catholic at 8 a.m. Dec. 2. A practice test is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 29.

Montini Catholic offers academic scholarships to incoming freshmen taking their December Placement Exam. Students can earn up to $10,000 toward their high school education. Scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $2,500, are based on a student’s national ranking of the placement exam and are renewable for four years.

Register for the Placement Test at montini.org/incomingfreshmen.

Other scholarship opportunities can be explored by visiting montini.org/tuitionassistance.