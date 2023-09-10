Wheaton Sept. 11 ceremony moved to under Memorial Park bandshell

Due to rain in the forecast, Wheaton’s September 11 Remembrance Ceremony will take place under the Memorial Park Bandshell, rather than near the Veterans Memorial.

The city invites the community to attend a ceremony of remembrance in Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., starting at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will honor the individuals Wheaton lost in the September 11 attacks and the military conflicts that followed. It also will honor all those who serve to protect our community, including the Wheaton police and fire departments and all military personnel.

This year’s ceremony will include a welcome by Mayor Phillip Suess, the Wheaton police and fire departments, the Wheaton Municipal Band musicians, participants from Wheaton College, bagpiper Mike O’Donnell and Pastor Josh Moody from College Church.