September 08, 2023
Shaw Local
Susan Eisenhower to speak at Cantigny Sept. 14

By Shaw Local News Network
The First Division Museum is set in Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

(Photo provided)

The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park resumes its Date with History series at 7 p.m. Sept. 14, with speaker Susan Eisenhower, granddaughter of the 34th U.S. president. She will discuss her book, “How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions.”

All are welcome to the free program inside the Cantigny Visitors Center. The program will also be streamed online.

Registration for both in-person and Zoom viewers is required at FDMuseum.org. For those attending in person, parking is complimentary.

Eisenhower’s acclaimed book, published in 2020, is a retrospective of Dwight D. Eisenhower’s wartime and presidential leadership. “How Ike Led” is part leadership book, part history and part memoir with new insights on the man that only a family member could offer.

Copies of “How Ike Led” will be available for purchase and signing by the author.

Cantigny Park is located at 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton.

Wheaton
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois