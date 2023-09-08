Susan Eisenhower to speak at Cantigny Sept. 14

The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park resumes its Date with History series at 7 p.m. Sept. 14, with speaker Susan Eisenhower, granddaughter of the 34th U.S. president. She will discuss her book, “How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions.”

All are welcome to the free program inside the Cantigny Visitors Center. The program will also be streamed online.

Registration for both in-person and Zoom viewers is required at FDMuseum.org. For those attending in person, parking is complimentary.

Eisenhower’s acclaimed book, published in 2020, is a retrospective of Dwight D. Eisenhower’s wartime and presidential leadership. “How Ike Led” is part leadership book, part history and part memoir with new insights on the man that only a family member could offer.

Copies of “How Ike Led” will be available for purchase and signing by the author.

Cantigny Park is located at 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton.