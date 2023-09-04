Famous Women of Wheaton History Bike Tour set for Sept. 16

The Famous Women of Wheaton History Bike Tour to Take Place from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Ride and learn about the great women in Wheaton history. Cyclists will meet at the Wheaton Library West Plaza, 225 N. Cross St.

Bob Goldsborough, longtime Wheaton resident, amateur historian and current writer for the Chicago Tribune, will lead a leisurely bicycle tour to the former homes of these women and provide historical commentary at each site. This event is sponsored by the Wheaton Bicyclist and Pedestrian Commission. The event is:

Open to cyclists of all levels and ages

Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult

All riders must provide their own bicycle and wear a bike helmet

Participants must also sign a digital waiver prior to participation: https://forms.gle/HeduwebRQteMEuSP9

In case of inclement weather, participants with signed waivers will be notified of the ride cancelation by 1 p.m. Sept. 16

Rain date is 2 p.m. Sept. 23.

For more information about the Wheaton Bicyclist and Pedestrian Commission and additional group rides, visit www.wheaton.il.us/bike.