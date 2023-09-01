Montini Catholic pays tribute to three football coaches

The Montini Catholic High School football program honored three legendary football coaches, who, combined, have given nearly 90 years of service to the school, and specifically the Bronco football program.

The high school’s first head football coach and founding father of the program, Jim Kavanaugh, and two long-time assistant coaches Jim Cox and Dan McCann, were honored at the first game of the season on Aug. 25. Kavanaugh, who passed away July 1, was represented by four of his five children, who are all graduates of Montini Catholic.

Alumni, family and friends were invited to gather at a special reception at the Vince Gavin Stadium Club at John L. Duffy Memorial Stadium prior to and during the varsity game.

Montini’s athletics department arranged a special halftime ceremony on the field to recognize the coaches and their families.

Pictured are the honorees and their families on the Montini Catholic football field at halftime. (photo provided by Montini Catholic)

“We had a great turnout and were so glad to welcome Coach Cox, Coach McCann and the family of Coach Kavanaugh,” head football coach Mike Bukovsky said in a news release. “These three men have truly impacted countless young men and families during their service to Montini Catholic High School. It was such an honor for us all, and a great night to be a Bronco.”