Nazareth Academy students named AP scholars

In May, 191 Nazareth Academy students took 252 AP exams in 12 different areas. Thirty-seven of those students earned Advanced Placement Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement. Recognition includes students who graduated with the Class of 2023 as well as current seniors who will have another opportunity for recognition in 2024.

AP Scholars with Distinction earn an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

Class of 2023: Maribel Crespo of Berwyn, Noah Guzman of Bolingbrook, Sophie Hynes of Western Springs, Frank Schlehofer of Burr Ridge and Patrick Titzer of Berwyn.

Class of 2024: Scott Creviston of Westchester.

AP Scholars with Honors earn an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

Class of 2023: Amber Constante of Chicago, Gabriella Estrada of Willow Springs, Colette Kinsella of Western Springs, Elizabeth Selover of Riverside, Alexander Soto of Berwyn and Vincent Valera de Barrett of Berwyn.

Class of 2024: Daniel D’Andrea of Chicago, Jane McNamara of Western Springs, Neeve Olson of La Grange Park, Samantha Rozmus of Elmhurst and Alexander Wutzke of Westchester.

AP Scholars complete three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher.

Class of 2023: Ryan Clifford of Chicago, Margaret King of Western Springs, Molly McNamara of Western Springs and Kelsey Smith of La Grange.

Class of 2024: Layden Almer of La Grange Park, Olivia Austin of Western Springs, Robert Capiak of Chicago, Joseph Drda of Downers Grove, June Foley of La Grange, Andrew Fowler of Western Springs, Hannah Hesser of La Grange, Kacey Hughes of Westmont, Hannah McCarthy of Western Springs, Audrey Moster of Clarendon Hills, Ryan Nelson of Western Springs, Stefanie Rodriguez of Cicero, Evelyn Siffermann of Western Springs, Diego Trejo of Berwyn and Nikolette Weiss of La Grange.