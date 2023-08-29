Westmont’s Pets in Park event set for Sept. 17

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau will host the 11th annual Pets in the Park event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Ty Warner Park, 700 Blackhawk Dr.

The event celebrates, educates and encourages compassion and awareness between area families and their pets. Participants will be able to eat, shop, lapy and learn at this event. The event will feature vendors with pet treats, toys, equipment, pet rescue information and much more. There will be opportunities to talk and ask questions of local veterinarians, entertainment from local dance troupes, and a food truck with a family-friendly menu.

Children and adults can get close and personal with various unique pets and learn about their habits and care. This event is an opportunity to spend some time with your favorite four-legged animal or to find one. The winner of the Westmont Pet Photo Contest will also be announced. In addition, there is a touch-a-truck display where children and adults can explore and learn about a wide range of trucks and commercial vehicles.

Photo entries for the third annual Westmont Chamber Pet Photo Contest can be submitted beginning through Aug. 31. Voting for the contest will begin Sept. 1. Visit the chamber website for contest and prize information.

Pet owners are asked to sign up for the pet parade, which will begin at 1:30 p.m. The pet contest will feature awards in several categories including best in show, best costume, largest pet, smallest pet, most unusual pet and best pet trick.

For more information, contact the Westmont Chamber at 630-960-5553 or visit the chamber website: https://www.westmontchamber.com.