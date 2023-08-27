Wheaton to celebrate Festival of Cultures

The 2023 Festival of Cultures, a program of the Wheaton Community Relations Commission, will take place from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 17 at Wheaton’s Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave.

This free, family-friendly event features entertainment, a passport activity for children, cultural booths, storytelling and food trucks. Now in its fifth year, the festival celebrates the vibrant cultures that make Wheaton a warm and welcoming community in which to live and work, according to a news release.

Among the countries and cultures represented at this year’s festival are Belarus, China, India, Ireland, Mexico, The Netherlands, Native Americans, South Korea, South Sudan, Turkey, and more.

Upon arrival, families are encouraged to pick up a festival passport to collect stamps from each of the cultural booths, which highlight the heritage of Wheaton residents through displays and interactive experiences.

One of the popular highlights one the festival is live entertainment. This year, five performances will take place from the Memorial Park Bandshell. In between performances, individuals will share stories and songs reflecting their cultures and heritage.

Performance schedule:

1 p.m. - Welcome by Wheaton Mayor Phil Suess and other officials

1:10 p.m. - Salsa del Norte

2:10 p.m. - Wheaton College Gospel Choir

2:45 p.m. - Midwest Soarring

3:10 p.m. - Murphy Roche Irish Musicians

3:45 p.m. - Funkadesi

The Wheaton Community Relations Commission strives to foster and promote understanding, mutual respect, cooperation and positive relations in a diverse inclusive community through programs such as the Festival of Cultures. Visit the city’s website at www.wheaton.il.us/crc for more information about this event and the Community Relations Commission.