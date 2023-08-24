Wheaton announces temporary road closures during Aug. 26 March-A-Thon

The city of Wheaton recently announced several street closures in effect from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 26 during the Wheaton North High School March-A-Thon.

Temporary closures include:

Naperville Road, from Illinois Street to Indiana Street

Washington Street, from Seminary Avenue to Indiana Street

Seminary Avenue, from Hale Street to Washington Street

Hale Street, from Union Avenue to Wesley Street

Karlskoga Avenue, from Wheaton Avenue and Hale Street

Wheaton Avenue, from Karlskoga Avenue to Oak Avenue

Oak Avenue from West Street to Wheaton Avenue

West Street, from Prairie Avenue to Oak Avenue

Papworth Street, from Armbrust Avenue to Amy Lane

Armbrust Avenue, from Papworth Street to Darling Street

Darling Street, from Thomas Road to the end of Darling Street

Streets will be staffed with uniformed police personnel to assist and direct traffic during this time. All roads used for this special event will be temporarily closed for about 30 minutes to let the band pass safely. Once the band has cleared the roadway, it will be immediately reopened for vehicular traffic.

Residents and motorists are being asked for their cooperation in not moving the barricades to ensure the safety of the participants. Motorists may experience temporary traffic delays and should consider altering travel routes to avoid these areas.

A map of the closures is available here.