August 23, 2023
Shaw Local
Date with History series at Cantigny’s First Division Museum continues Aug. 29

Soldiers will reflect on the U.S. military’s tragic 1993 raid in Mogadishu, Somalia

By Shaw Local News Network

The First Division Museum is set in Cantigny Park in Wheaton. (Photo provided)

The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton resumes its Date with History series at 7 p.m. Aug. 29. A panel of Task Force Ranger veterans will share their experiences and lessons learned during a raid in Somalia that inspired the war film “Black Hawk Down.” Their heroic actions 30 years ago foreshadowed later military operations by the United States and its Special Operations forces.

The free program is available at the Cantigny Visitors Center and online. Registration for both in-person and Zoom viewers is required at FDMuseum.org. For those attending in person, parking is free.

The First Division Museum is open daily, except Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free with Cantigny Park’s regular entrance fee. Visit FDMuseum.org for more details.

