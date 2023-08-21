Wheaton to promote deputy chief to top cop

Deputy Police Chief Princeton Youker will be appointed as Wheaton’s 13th police chief, following the retirement of Chief Bill Murphy, according to a news release.

Youker will be appointed as acting chief of police upon Murphy’s retirement on Sept. 25, and he will be officially sworn in as chief of police by Mayor Phillip Suess during the Oct. 2 City Council meeting.

The community is invited to attend a reception to meet the new chief from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Gamon Room of City Hall, 303 W. Wesley St. The swearing in ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Having served with the Wheaton Police Department since 2001, Youker began as a patrol officer in 2001, subsequently serving as a detective, sergeant, lieutenant, public information officer and deputy chief, according to the release.

“I was raised in Wheaton for the first 20 years of my life, and I have been serving as a police officer in Wheaton for the last 22 years,” Youker said in the release. “I am humbled by the opportunity to continue to serve my hometown as the next chief of police. I appreciate the support and confidence City Manager Mike Dzugan has demonstrated in this decision. I will work diligently to ensure the police department continues to serve the community with respect, compassion and integrity.”

A key member of the Wheaton Police Department’s leadership team, Youker’s experience working within every division of the department provides excellent insight into departmental operations.

“Our city has an outstanding police department, and the Wheaton community will be well served with Deputy Chief Youker leading the department,” Dzugan said. “He has been an integral part of many of the police department’s current initiatives. His experience within the department, the relationships he has built throughout his career and his deep connection to our community make him especially well-suited for this role.”

Youker holds a bachelor of arts, sociology degree with a minor in information systems and statistical analysis from Pennsylvania State University and a master of science in management and organizational behavior from Benedictine University.