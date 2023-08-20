Westmont District 201 to host Illinois Reads program

Westmont Community Unit School District 201 will once again host Illinois Reads, a statewide program that promotes life-long reading.

Annually, this program promotes its mission and encourages readers of all ages from across the state to read from a selected list of text as well as engage in activities in which they share their reading experiences with one another.

The next Illinois Reads program will be Feb. 3, 2024, at the Westmont High School, 909 Oakwood Dr.

“We were actually the first community in the state to host this event when it was decided that the program would have a different host community every year,” said Westmont Junior High School Principal Amy Quattrone. “We were excited to be considered for bringing the program back to Westmont and we’re looking forward to hosting the event once again.”

Quattrone will soon be connecting with representatives from various community partners including public agencies and local organizations. The goal is to get the whole community involved.

For more information, contact Quattrone at aquattrone@cusd201.org.