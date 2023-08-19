SEASPAR to hold bowling fundraiser Sept. 17

SEASPAR, the South East Association for Special Parks And Recreation, is hosting a new event to raise funds for its recreational programming for individuals with disabilities.

Strike & Share for SEASPAR will be held from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17 Anyone who enjoys non-competitive bowling will have a blast at this new event, hosted at Suburbanite Bowl in Westmont, which also includes lunch, giveaways, raffles and prizes.

The funds raised will directly support SEASPAR’s wide array of programs and services, empowering individuals with disabilities to discover their strengths, talents and potential. The event fee is $40 per person, and registration is limited to the first 50 participants. Registration can be completed online at SEASPAR.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available and begin at just $50. A sponsorship form may be downloaded from SEASPAR.org.

For more information about SEASPAR and its recreational programming for individuals with disabilities, please visit SEASPAR.org.