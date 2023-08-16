Wheaton’s Light the Torch 5K set for Sept. 30

Race through luminary lanes at the 10th Annual Light the Torch 5K Night Run at 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

This chip-timed 5K run/walk is a race through downtown Wheaton after sunset.

Come decked out.The more glow the better. Participants are invited to stick around after the race for live music, carnival rides, children’s activities, food and a beer garden at October Fest, hosted by the DuPage County Historical Museum. Registration includes a commemorative shirt and glow giveaways.

A portion of the proceeds benefit FT Cares Foundation and its mission of transforming lives.

For more information, contact Carolyn Wilkin at cwilkin@wheatonparks.org.

Do you live along the Light the Torch 5K race route?

Help to brighten the streets for the runners. Sign up to receive a kit to help light up your home, business, non-profit or other organization along the race route.

For those interested in a friendly community competition, enter in this free decorating contest. Show the community your most creative, out-of-the-box and party decorations and take part in Light the Torch from your home.

Submit a photo and/or video of your submission by Oct. 1 to events@wheatonparks.org to be entered to win. Three winners will be chosen at random to win some amazing prizes Photos will be shared on the Wheaton Park District Facebook page.

The safety of the race participants and spectators is our first priority so please do not use firecrackers or fireworks or anything that will impair the runners or interfere with race route.