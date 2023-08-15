Richmond Gardens receives $15K grant from Clarke

Lyell Clarke, CEO of Clarke Mosquito, recently presented a $15,000 Give To Tomorrow grant to the villages of Westmont and Clarendon Hills for the Richmond Education Gardens & Apiary (REGA) project.

REGA was one of six grant recipients in 2023. The goal of the Clarke Give to Tomorrow grant program is to support environmental stewardship programs and help them succeed, according to a news release. The presentation included a tour of the REGA project by village of Westmont Forestry & Grounds Supervisor Jon Yeater, who has been instrumental in the development of the project.

“The Give to Tomorrow grant program is completely managed by our staff,” Clarke said in the release. “Our reps who work directly with the communities provide the information for the grant nominations and then the entire organization votes on the nominations to choose the recipients.

“We are proud of this program and its goals to support people, the planet and wildlife. This program helps the communities around the world be more livable, safe and comfortable,” Clarke said.

Since the grant program was established in 2015, Clarke has donated over $550,000 to charities and nonprofits to support their environmental initiatives.

Richmond Education Gardens & Apiary is a cooperative environmental project between the villages of Clarendon Hills and Westmont. REGA is located on the boundary of Clarendon Hills and Westmont at the corner of East Quincy Street and South Richmond Street, next to the Downers Grove Township Facility at 318 E. Quincy St. REGA is now available for public use and local public agencies have the opportunity to schedule programs and events at this location.

Clarke is a global environmental products and services company, family-owned and based in St. Charles. For information, visit clarke.com.