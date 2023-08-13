Cosley Zoo wine tasting event set for Sept. 21

Spend an evening wine tasting at Cosley Zoo listening to live entertainment, enjoying appetizers, mingling with the animals and entering to win raffle prizes. Famous Liquors will donate 10% of all wine orders placed that evening to Cosley Zoo.

Cosley Zoo Uncorked Wine Tasting 2023 will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 North Gary Avenue Wheaton. The price is $50 per person. Attendees must be 21+ with a valid ID to attend.

The event will be held rain or shine. All event proceeds benefit Cosley Zoo. The first 450 guests will receive a commemorative wine glass.

Interested in event sponsorship? Contact Margie Wilhelmi at 630.510.4984 or at mwilhelmi@wheatonparks.org.

Limited on-site parking is available in the main Cosley Zoo parking lot and the adjacent office building. A complimentary shuttle will run from Sandburg School, 1345 Jewell Road to Cosley Zoo from 4:45- 7:45 p.m.