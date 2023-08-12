Steps you can take to run coyotes off your property

Coyotes are highly adaptable animals that can thrive in almost any setting, including residential areas. The city of Wheaton has recently received an increased number of reports of coyote sightings.

If you encounter a coyote, acting aggressively helps re-instill a fear of humans in coyotes. This technique, called “hazing,” teaches coyotes that they are not welcome. You can:

Make eye contact and yell at the coyote(s)

Use a noisemaker or a whistle

Throw objects toward the coyote

Stomp your feet, clap your hands or wave your arms

Run toward the coyote to scare it off

Act threatening

Spray a hose toward the coyote(s)

Hazing does not include weapons and does not physically harm coyotes. Be persistent and keep hazing until the coyote leaves. Because they may have become accustomed to humans, coyotes may not immediately leave, but following through is important for hazing to be effective. Anyone can call 911 if they observe any wild animal behaving in a threatening manner. Police officers will respond.

How to Protect Pets: