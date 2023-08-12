Steps you can take to run coyotes off your property

Coyotes are highly adaptable animals that can thrive in almost any setting, including residential areas. The city of Wheaton has recently received an increased number of reports of coyote sightings.
If you encounter a coyote, acting aggressively helps re-instill a fear of humans in coyotes. This technique, called “hazing,” teaches coyotes that they are not welcome. You can:
- Make eye contact and yell at the coyote(s)
- Use a noisemaker or a whistle
- Throw objects toward the coyote
- Stomp your feet, clap your hands or wave your arms
- Run toward the coyote to scare it off
- Act threatening
- Spray a hose toward the coyote(s)
Hazing does not include weapons and does not physically harm coyotes. Be persistent and keep hazing until the coyote leaves. Because they may have become accustomed to humans, coyotes may not immediately leave, but following through is important for hazing to be effective. Anyone can call 911 if they observe any wild animal behaving in a threatening manner. Police officers will respond.
How to Protect Pets:
- Keep small pets (cats, rabbits, small dogs) indoors. Don’t allow them to run free at any time. They are easy prey.
- Use a short leash when walking your pet. Never let a coyote get between you and your pet.
- Dogs should be brought inside after dark and never allowed to run loose. This is especially important during mating season, which is February through April.
- Do not leave domestic pet food outside. Wildlife will soon depend on it.
- Fences do not guarantee your pet’s safety. Always attend to small pets outdoors.