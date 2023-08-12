Nazareth Academy freshman orientation is Aug. 17-18

Members of the Nazareth Academy Class of 2027 – more than 200 students strong – will begin their Nazareth journey with two freshman orientation days from 7:55 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 17-18.

On Aug. 21, Nazareth Academy will welcome 800 students to the 2023-24 school year. Along with the incoming freshmen, Nazareth welcomes 11 new faculty and six new staff members.

The 2023-24 school theme, “Embracing Who We Are…That All May Be One” recognizes the many ways the school’s students, faculty, staff, administration and board of trustees embrace the school’s mission to make the world a better place.

“This year’s theme celebrates the numerous and varied legacies that have brought us to this time in Nazareth Academy’s history,” Nazareth President Deborah Tracy said. “We affirm the ways we individually and collectively develop our God-given gifts and talents for the betterment of ourselves, our families, our school and our world.”

Nazareth begins the school year with about 800 students from more than 100 grade schools in 60 different communities.