Nazareth to kick off new school year with Aug. 18 party

Nazareth Academy will host its third annual kickoff party from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 18 in the student parking lot of the school, 1209 W. Ogden Ave.

The cost for this 21-and-over event is $20 per person before Aug. 18 and $25 at the door.

To party offers Nazareth parents a chance to mingle and meet other parents to kickoff the new school year in a fun and relaxed setting. The tailgate-style gathering is BYOB, and attendees are encouraged to bring food, wagons, coolers and chairs.

The ticket price includes Entry to the event and a custom Nazareth takeaway gift.

There will be a bags tournament. Click here to sign up. Each member of the winning team will take home a $150 certificate for shopping at the NZone for some Nazareth apparel.

Click here to buy your tickets.