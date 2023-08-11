August 14, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Nazareth to kick off new school year with Aug. 18 party

By Shaw Local News Network

Nazareth Academy will host its third annual kickoff party from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 18 in the student parking lot of the school, 1209 W. Ogden Ave.

The cost for this 21-and-over event is $20 per person before Aug. 18 and $25 at the door.

To party offers Nazareth parents a chance to mingle and meet other parents to kickoff the new school year in a fun and relaxed setting. The tailgate-style gathering is BYOB, and attendees are encouraged to bring food, wagons, coolers and chairs.

The ticket price includes Entry to the event and a custom Nazareth takeaway gift.

There will be a bags tournament. Click here to sign up. Each member of the winning team will take home a $150 certificate for shopping at the NZone for some Nazareth apparel.

Click here to buy your tickets.

La Grange Park
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois