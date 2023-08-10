Westmont to host two community police academies

The Westmont Police Department will offer two community outreach programs, each with the goal of creating positive interactions with the public and sharing information regarding the duties and responsibilities of law enforcement. Class sizes are limited.

Citizen’s Police Academy. The 2023 Westmont Citizens’ Police Academy program is an eight-week course that will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 27 through Nov. 15. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and live, work or be associated with Westmont. Sign up here.

Junior Citizen’s Police Academy, Additionally, the police department will host a Junior Citizen’s Police Academy from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2. This six-week course will be held on Thursday evenings. Class times will generally be from 6-7:30 p.m., but will be confirmed at a later date. Participants must be 12-to-15 years old and live in Westmont or attend a school in Westmont. Sign up here.

Additional details are included on the sign-up form. For more information regarding the Jrunior Citizen’s Police Academy, contact Det. Jeremy Durst at jdurst@westmont.il.gov. For further information pertaining to the adult academy program, contact Deputy Police Chief Brian Gruen at bgruen@westmont.il.gov.