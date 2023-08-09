Plenty of summer activities remain in Wheaton

Summer is slowly coming to a close and the school year is just around the corner, but there’s still plenty of summer activities during August in Wheaton. From the Summer Wine Walk to outdoor concerts, there’s plenty going on before autumn arrives.

What: Summer Wine Walk 2023

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Downtown Wheaton

Details: Soak up the sun while enjoying 12 one-ounce wine tastes at participating businesses. Enjoy live music throughout downtown as you stroll between businesses. In addition to tastings, participants take home a souvenir wine glass. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Downtown Wheaton Association’s website.

What: Summer Entertainment Concert Series

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 11, 12

Where: Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave.

Details: The Wheaton Park District presents Summer Entertainment Series concerts on select summer evenings. For tickets and information on each concert, visit the Wheaton Park District’s website.

What: Electronic Recycling

When: 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Public Works Storage Yard, 820 W. Liberty Dr.

Details: Bring unwanted electronics to the monthly electronic recycling collection. This is a drive-through event where volunteers will help unload items from your car. There is a charge for all TVs and monitors at this event. For more information, see the city’s website.

What: Family Fun Tent

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Aug. 12

Where: Front Street just west of Main Street

Details: Join the Downtown Wheaton Association at the W Tent on Front Street for free entertainment suited for the whole family on select Saturdays. This time around, have a “wild” time with an exotic reptile show and a miniature petting zoo! Get up close and personal with these unique animals and learn a few fun facts along the way. For more information, visit the Downtown Wheaton Association’s website.

What: The Missing Piece: An Art Heist Mystery

When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Downtown Wheaton

Details: Unravel the mystery of Warhol’s missing painting. Join the Downtown Wheaton Association for “The Missing Piece: An Art Heist Mystery.” Your group will journey to several downtown Wheaton businesses, collect clues and encounter suspects as you try to solve the mystery. The night will begin at the DuPage Art League where you’ll enjoy light bites and a beverage provided by 302 Wheaton. After you connect the clues to this whodunnit, gather at Westside Improv to find out who stole The Missing Piece! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Downtown Wheaton Association’s website.

What: Shakespeare in the Park

When: 6:45 p.m. Aug. 24, 25, 26

Where: Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave.

Details: Everyone knows a few lines of Shakespeare. Everyone’s seen a play or two. Experience another of the world’s greatest playwright’s works in the Memorial Park Bandshell. Shakespeare in the Park is a high-quality annual theater event presented free of charge to the public by the Wheaton Park District and Wheaton College’s Arena Theater. For more information, visit the Wheaton Park District’s website.

What: Rock the Block for Charity

Where: Aug. 31. 4:30 p.m. opening act; 6 p.m. headliner

Location: Downtown Wheaton

Details: Enjoy a rockin’ good time in Downtown Wheaton – all for a good cause. Featuring a free outdoor concert by The Boy Band Night and charity givebacks when you shop or dine at any of the 20 participating businesses. The concert itself will take place at the corner of Front Street and Hale Street with the opening act (local students from Wheaton music schools) starting at 4:30 p.m. and the headliner (The Boy Band Night) at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Downtown Wheaton Association’s website.