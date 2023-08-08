August 08, 2023
Shaw Local
Wheaton to celebrate Festival of Cultures Sept. 17

By Shaw Local News Network

Sharon Sharif of Naperville creates Henna designs for people including Melina Reza of Warrenville during Wheaton's 2021 Festival of Cultures. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local)

Celebrating the diverse, vibrant cultures of Wheaton residents at the 2023 Festival of Cultures.

The fest will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sept.17 at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave.

This family-friendly and free festival is presented by the Wheaton Community Relations Commission along with its primary partner First Trust.

Enjoy live musical performances from Salsa del Norte, Murphy Roche Irish Music, Funkadesi and the Wheaton College Gospel Choir.

The Festival of Cultures will feature 20 cultural booths, a passport program for children, storytelling, arts and crafts and food trucks. For more information, visit the city’s website.

Wheaton
