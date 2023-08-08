Wheaton to celebrate Festival of Cultures Sept. 17

Celebrating the diverse, vibrant cultures of Wheaton residents at the 2023 Festival of Cultures.

The fest will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sept.17 at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave.

This family-friendly and free festival is presented by the Wheaton Community Relations Commission along with its primary partner First Trust.

Enjoy live musical performances from Salsa del Norte, Murphy Roche Irish Music, Funkadesi and the Wheaton College Gospel Choir.

The Festival of Cultures will feature 20 cultural booths, a passport program for children, storytelling, arts and crafts and food trucks. For more information, visit the city’s website.