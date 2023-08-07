Westmont’s Crusin’ Nights and Street Fair continues through August

The Westmont Crusin’ Nights and Street Fair continue through the end of August with four more weekly celebrations of classic cars and music.

More than 400 classic cars and 2500 event guests come out to the weekly event, which is held from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Westmont on Cass Avenue.

While all makes and models are welcome each week, each week will feature and highlight various car themes.

In addition to the classic cars on display, there are two live bands, one in the downtown area north of Burlington Avenue, and another live music act at NEAT Kitchen + Bar. Cruisin’ Nights also features food and business specials, children’s activities and event vendors.

Returning this summer, the Westmont Special Events and the Creative Arts Network will continue to host art shows. Shows will be held Aug. 17 and Aug. 31. If you would like to sign up to participate in an art show, please visit the Westmont Special Events website .

Here are the details for the remaining shows:

Aug. 10 - May the Fords be with You. Music by Jonny Lions and The Pride. Michael C. Hayes at NEAT Kitchen + Bar

Aug. 17 - Mopar, Motorcycles Military and More. Music by The Other Guys. April & Kevin at NEAT Kitchen. Bar Creative Arts Network Art Show. Car club guests - Chicagoland MG Club

Aug. 24 - Come One Come All - Music by Bossy Dog. Scott Allen at NEAT Kitchen + Bar Car Club Guests Windy City Miata Car Club

Aug. 31 - End of Season Wrap-Up Party - Music by The Wonders. Michael C. Hayes at NEAT Kitchen. Bar Creative Arts Network Art Show.