Wheaton police respond to inquires regarding video on social media

The Wheaton Police Department has received numerous inquiries regarding a widely circulated video on social media regarding an incident that occurred earlier this week.

The video in question was edited and reposted by a third party with commentary that does not accurately reflect the reported incident or the police department’s response to the incident, according to Wheaton Police Department news release.

The police department initially could not comment about the video or the incident due to the active investigation. Now, however, the department has provided a factual account of the incident reported to police, the subsequent investigation and the actions taken as a result of the investigation, the release stated.

On Aug. 1, at approximately 2 p.m., Wheaton police responded to an incident in the 1900 block of Gladstone Drive in which two involved parties had called 911. When police arrived, the scene was calm, both parties were separated and no physical contact or injuries were reported, authorities said.

Police met with the complaint/victim who alleged an assault had occurred and provided cell phone video evidence of the encounter. The cell phone video depicted the suspect identifying himself as “retired FBI,” while demanding to see the victim’s “green card.”

The suspect approached the victim and grabbed the victim’s cellphone covering its camera. No physical contact occurred after the conclusion of the video. The victim wished to pursue a charge of assault against the suspect, police said.

The suspect was interviewed and made counter allegations of an assault prior to the cell phone video recording. Mediation efforts without charges were made by police but were unsuccessful, and the victim was dissatisfied with the officers’ mediation efforts. Both the victim and suspect remained separated and returned to their prior activities without further incident, authorities said.

At approximately 4:21 p.m., the victim came to the police department and spoke with a police supervisor because he was dissatisfied and wanted to pursue a charge against the suspect. The supervisor reviewed the initial response, discussed the incident with other supervisors and determined an assault had occurred but required further investigation, police said.

Officers canvassed the area to potentially identify witnesses and locate any additional video evidence to ensure a thorough investigation. Additionally, given the comments made in the cell phone video, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted the Wheaton Police Department in reviewing the incident for additional charges. It was determined that elements of other felonious charges including false personation of an employee of the federal government and hate crime would not be appropriate. The police department has prepared charges of assault and disorderly conduct against the suspect, and both parties will have to appear in this matter, authorities said.

“Wheaton police sympathizes with the victim for enduring the suspect’s hurtful and disrespectful comments,” the department said in a news release. “There is no place for hateful comments or racist speech in our community, and the Wheaton Police Department does not support this type of conduct.