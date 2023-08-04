August 04, 2023
Shaw Local
Three Wheaton Neighborhood Roll Calls set for August

By Shaw Local News Network
Wheaton Police Officer Brian Gabryel assists young anglers during the Wheaton Police Department and DuPage County Forest Preserve Police Cops & Bobbers community fishing event at Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton in June. The department has several initiatives, including community Roll Call events, to help connect with residents. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Wheaton Police Department continues the Neighborhood Roll Call events for the summer with more dates in August.

These family friendly outdoor community gatherings are designed to connect residents with the officers who serve them and share current safety information. Wheaton police appreciate the many faith communities that are allowing them to host events at their sites, according to a news release. The August events will take place:

  • Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., at St. Matthew United Church of Christ,1420 S. Gables Blvd.
  • Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 1520 Avery Ave.
  • Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m., Sikh Community Center, 2131 Creekside Dr.
