Three Wheaton Neighborhood Roll Calls set for August

The Wheaton Police Department continues the Neighborhood Roll Call events for the summer with more dates in August.
These family friendly outdoor community gatherings are designed to connect residents with the officers who serve them and share current safety information. Wheaton police appreciate the many faith communities that are allowing them to host events at their sites, according to a news release. The August events will take place:
- Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., at St. Matthew United Church of Christ,1420 S. Gables Blvd.
- Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 1520 Avery Ave.
- Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m., Sikh Community Center, 2131 Creekside Dr.