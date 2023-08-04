Native plants to topic of next Lombard Garden Club meeting

The Lombard Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road in Lombard. There is no charge and the public is welcome to attend.

The guest speaker at the meeting will be Denise Sandoval who will present “Gardening with Native Plants through the Seasons.” Sandoval will take attendees through the seasons and discuss native plants that are great for wildlife, grow well in a range of conditions, are easy to purchase locally and are beautiful in small to medium landscapes. She will also share design tips for these plants and include an informative handout, according to a news release.

Sandoval is a landscape designer and owner of Good-Natured Landscapes LLC, serving most of the far western suburbs. She has worked at The Natural Garden, taught classes for The Conservation Foundation and served on the board of Wild Ones Greater DuPage for 15 years. In 2014, one of her design projects received the Chicago Wilderness Native Landscaping and Conservation award.

The Lombard Garden Club is an award-winning 97-year-old organization that promotes an interest in gardening and the beautification of the landscape in the community. The club welcomes fellow gardeners who enjoy learning opportunities and the company of others. Check the club’s website, lombardgardenclub.org, for details.