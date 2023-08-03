Software issue prevented recording of non-emergency calls to Wheaton police

The Wheaton Police Department identified an issue with software the department uses that prevented non-emergency police reports submitted online between July 12-27 from being recorded.

While this issue has been resolved, individuals who submitted an online police report between July 12-27 need to resubmit their report to receive assistance, according to a news release.

This issue only affected non-emergency police reports made online during the specified date range. It did not affect online requests for other city services, and all data remains secure.

To resubmit a report, residents can use this form. If you are unsure of whether a report you submitted was in the affected date range, you can call the Wheaton Police Department at 630-260-2161 for assistance.