August 03, 2023
Shaw Local
Software issue prevented recording of non-emergency calls to Wheaton police

Residents can resubmit reports using online form

By Shaw Local News Network
The Wheaton Police Department identified an issue with software the department uses that prevented non-emergency police reports submitted online between July 12-27 from being recorded.

While this issue has been resolved, individuals who submitted an online police report between July 12-27 need to resubmit their report to receive assistance, according to a news release.

This issue only affected non-emergency police reports made online during the specified date range. It did not affect online requests for other city services, and all data remains secure.

To resubmit a report, residents can use this form. If you are unsure of whether a report you submitted was in the affected date range, you can call the Wheaton Police Department at 630-260-2161 for assistance.

