Michael McDermott, Heather Horton to give benefit concert in Lombard

LOMBARD – Michael McDermott and Heather Lynne Horton will star in a benefit concert for Mercy Home for Boys & Girls at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Maple Street Chapel in Lombard.

All proceeds will go to Mercy Home in Chicago, helping children from difficult situations since 1887 by providing food, shelter, access to education, counseling and so much more, announced Pete Miscinski of Glen Ellyn, who helped organize the show, which will include a silent auction. Also on behalf of Mercy Home, Miscinski has run the Chicago Marathon for the last 10 years.

Horton and McDermott, formerly of Willow Springs, appear throughout the country and internationally. They have performed three previous times for Mercy Home in the western suburbs. The upcoming all-ages acoustic show, without their band, will feature McDermott singing and story telling on guitar, harmonica and keyboards, and Horton singing and playing violin.

McDermott, noted songwriter, released an album last year, “St. Paul’s Boulevard,” to critical acclaim, and also published his memoir, “Scars From Another Life.” Horton has plans to release an album later this year. They were just on a three-week tour of Italy, performing there, where McDermott was awarded the Tenco Award for Songwriting last year, noted Miscinski; prior winners include Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, Tom Waits, Sting, Jackson Browne, Elvis Costello, Randy Newman and David Crosby.

Learn more about the artists at michael-mcdermott.com and www.heatherhortonmusic.com.

Maple Street Chapel is a historic venue built in 1870. To help preserve the chapel, no food or drinks, other than water, which will be provided, will be permitted.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Benefit concert for Mercy Home for Boys & Girls starring Michael McDermott and Heather Lynne Horton

WHERE: Maple Street Chapel, 220 S. Main St., Lombard

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

COST: $50 general admission tickets

INFORMATION: www.eventbrite.com/e/631051340547