Cantigny to host lung health walk, festival in September

Chicago and suburban area families will gather Sept. 16 for a new way to support lung health. A new 5K walk route and a family health and resource fest including free flu shots, live music and a children’s zone will be held at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton.

The fest begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk starts at 10 a.m. In addition to the 5K, there will be or 1.5-mile course inside the park to support and honor those impacted by lung disease

The event is part of the American Lung Association’s Lung Force Walk, presented by Northwestern Medicine.

More than one million people in the Chicago area suffer from lung disease, and more than 9,000 people across Illinois die from lung disease each year, according to a news release. Funds raised from the event will support the American Lung Association’s efforts to improve lung health and prevent lung disease through lifesaving research, education, and advocacy.