Applications for Wheaton Fire Academy due Aug. 30

Don’t miss the opportunity to apply for Wheaton’s 2023 Citizens Fire Academy. Applications are due by Aug. 30.

The Wheaton Fire Department invites residents to participate in a hands-on learning experience that will have you gearing up in fire equipment and learning how your local fire department works. The Citizens Fire Academy is an 8-week course offered exclusively to Wheaton residents.

The academy runs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Sept. 6 through Oct. 25. The program covers everything from day-to-day fire station operations, breathing apparatus, vehicle extrication and much more. The academy will culminate with the opportunity to extinguish a fire at the Carol Stream burn tower.

To take part in the Citizens Fire Academy, you must be a Wheaton resident who is at least 18 years old. Participants should plan on attending all eight weeks of the academy, as the information and skills learned will build upon prior sessions.

There is no fee to participate and no minimum level of physical fitness required. Academy instructors will modify activities to meet individual abilities. The Wheaton Fire Department intends for the Citizens Fire Academy to represent a cross-section of the community, including a wide range of ages and abilities.

To register, visit the City’s website at www.wheaton.il.us/ FireAcademy, or call 630-260-2175 and provide your name, address and phone number.