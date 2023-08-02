Westmont’s Electronics and More recycling event set for Sept. 23

Westmont’s Electronics and More Recycling event hosted by the Westmont Environmental Improvement Committee (EIC) will be held at 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 23 in the commuter parking lot in front of the Westmont Village Hall, 31 W. Quincy St.

The EIC is partnering with eWorks, Flat Can Recycling and DuPage County to give the community and area residents an opportunity to properly dispose of items that might otherwise end up in our landfills.

The event is open to the general public. Many items are collected free of charge and some items require a fee. No commercial drop-offs permitted.

Following is a list of the items that will be collected.

TVs, computer monitors - There is a fee for TVs and monitors based on the size of the item. Cash and credit is accepted by eWorks on the day of the event or visit the eWorks website for online pre-payment. recycling.eworksesi.org .

Electronics - No fee for items such as desktop and laptop computers, mice, keyboards, modems, cable boxes, converter boxes, satellite receivers, telephone and mobile devices, tape players, gaming consoles, power cords and network cables, chargers, VCRs, DVD players, fax machines, scanners and printers, tablets and portable music players.

Textiles - Drapes, linens, sheets, towels and similar materials. No fee.

Clothing and shoes - Shoes must be tied together. No fee.

Books, magazines, paper, cardboard. No fee.

Styrofoam - Well-rinsed, used polystyrene foam including post-consumer foam cups and “to-go” containers, egg cartons, ice chests, rinsed meat trays, protective packaging foam (frequently used to protect electronics during shipping) and other foam with the #6 inside the chasing arrows triangle. Note: No packing peanuts or other small pieces of styrofoam.

Aerosol cans - $1 fee per can

One-pound camping propane tanks - $3 per canister

Household batteries - $4 per pound

Infant and children car seats - $20 per seat

Latex paints - 50 cents per sample size container, $2 per quart container, $5 per 1-gallon container; $20 per 5-gallon container

Staff and volunteers will assist recycling participants through the process. Motorists will have the option of staying in their vehicles. Once recyclable items have been collected, participants will exit the lot through the west entrance of the parking lot back onto Quincy Street.