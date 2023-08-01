Westmont community garage sale set for Aug. 4-6

Each year, the village of Westmont and the Westmont Special Events Corporation (WSEC) organize a community-wide garage sale event, encouraging residents to hold their garage sales during the same weekend to provide an excellent opportunity for sellers and shoppers.

This year’s event will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 4, 5 and 6.

No garage sale permit is necessary for garage sales held on these dates.

For a list of list and map of sales, visit https://westmont.illinois.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1833