Three August performances wrap up Downers Grove Park District Summer Concert Series

The Downers Grove Park District’s Summer Concert Series will wrap up with three concerts in August.

The live music at Fishel Park will be performed on Tuesday evenings through Aug. 15, a news release stated.

The free, family-friendly concerts will be held at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park,1036 Grove St., just west of Main Street. Concerts begin at 7 p.m., and food, beer and wine sales will start at 6 p.m.

In addition to the lineup of local tribute and cover bands, patrons can purchase concessions from a rotation of food trucks. Menus and featured vendors for each week are highlighted online at dgparks.org.

The remaining concerts are:

Aug. 1: Billy Elton - Elton John, Billy Joel tribute band

Aug. 8: The Mackenzie O’Brien Band - Country music

Aug. 15: Valius - Rock pop cover band

The Summer Concert Series runs rain or shine, however, for severe weather updates and concert information, visit dgparks.org.