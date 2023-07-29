Westmont’s Cruisin’ Nights Fire Truck Night will be held Aug. 3.

The Westmont Special Events and the Westmont Fire Department will co-host the Westmont Cruisin’ Nights Fire Truck Night on Aug. 3.

The event will be held on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont from 5-9 p.m. and will include many activities for families including various games for children, giveaways, tours of various fire department vehicles, photo opportunities with Sparky the Fire Dog and more. The event will conclude with the annual Lights & Sirens Fire Truck Parade on Cass Avenue from Burlington Avenue to Naperville Road at 9 p.m.

“With 2023 being the Westmont Fire Department’s 100th Anniversary, we are hoping that this year’s event will be bigger than ever,” said Westmont Fire Chief Steve Riley. “We invite everyone to come out and see our fire trucks and other vehicles up close as we celebrate and appreciate our first responders. We want to thank all of the fire departments and fire protection districts that participate in this event by bringing their vehicles and ladder trucks to this event.”

As always, cool and classic cars of all makes and models are invited to attend and participate each week at Westmont Cruisin’ Nights. Most of the fire vehicles will park on the 100 block of North Cass Avenue between Irving Street and Norfolk Street. Portions of Cass Avenue may close earlier than usual to assist with bringing all of the ladder trucks onto Cass Avenue. Many of the ladder trucks are longer than 40 feet long.