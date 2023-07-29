Westmont library, WorkNet Center to host career program Aug. 16

The DuPage County WorkNet Center and the Westmont Library will host the Skill Up Westmont Program at 1 p.m. Aug. 16.

The program will offer residents a chance to review career resources including up to $10,000 for job training. Additionally, attendees will learn about free job search workshops, one-on-one coaching, resume reviews and employer connections.

To sign up, visit the Westmont Library website link. For additional information, contact Susi Pihera at spihera@worknetdupage.org or 630-955-2041.

Federally funded, locally driven, WorkNet DuPage is a career center that provides services to jobseekers by connecting them with the jobs, training, education or services most likely to help residents start or restart a career.

WorkNet DuPage invites residents to visit their recently renovated career center at 2525 Cabot Drive in Lisle. The center provides everything job seekers need to land their next job. Following are just some of the resources:

New computer lab with state-of-the-art technology and workshop rooms

Private office spaces to conduct virtual, phone or in-person job interviews in a quiet, professional setting with high-speed internet

Workstations with easy access to resources such as resume templates, job boards, career exploration tools, subscription-only company research databases and printers

Assistive devices and technology for job seekers with disabilities

NorthStar Testing Location, at no cost, residents can take NorthStar testing online, self-guided, basic computer skill assessments to measure skills in 14 different areas, including Microsoft Word and Excel

WorkNet DuPage invites jobseekers to visit their facility and meet with recruiters, College of DuPage advisors and a team of knowledgeable career development and job search professionals who can assist with resume development and funding for job training programs.

WorkNet DuPage is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and is located at 2525 Cabot Drive in Lisle. The facility is located near Pace bus route 714. To learn more, visit worknetdupage.org or call 630-955-2030.