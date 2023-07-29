Group bike ride part of National Night Out in Wheaton

As part of their ongoing effort to bring more biking and walking opportunities to the community, the Wheaton Bicyclist & Pedestrian Commission has scheduled another group ride at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1.

The group ride will begin at Kelly Park, 1100 S. Main St., to Northside Park for the National Night Out event. Total mileage for this ride is two miles.

All riders must wear helmets and have lights on their bicycles. A completed Bike Ride Waiver Form is required to participate. For more information about the Wheaton Bicyclist & Pedestrian Commission and additional group rides, visit www.wheaton.il.us/bike.