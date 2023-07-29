Downers Grove Park District fishing derby set for Aug. 5

The Downers Grove Park District’s annual fishing derby will be held at at 8 a.m. Aug. 5 at Patriots Park, 501 55th Place.

Registration is required for this free event by visiting this link

There will be winners for the biggest and smallest fish in each age group: 5 and under, 6-10, 11-15 and 16 and over.

Each participant must be registered to be eligible for prizes. Participants may only win one prize. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All participants 16 years of age or older are required to have a valid fishing license in order to participate.