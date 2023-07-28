July 28, 2023
Cantigny to host third summer signature event Aug. 12

The third signature event of Cantigny’s 65th summer is GLOW in the Park, a first, 21-and-over event set for 7 p.m. to midnight Aug. 12.

Guests will experience a bit of 1990s nostalgia with a twist of grown-up fun, surrounded by dazzling neon colors and glow-in-the-dark decorations and games. The event will feature music, dancing, food and drinks under the glow of black lights.

DJ Lori Branch will spin a playlist of top hits from the 90s and early-2000s to set the tone, and All American Throwbacks, a pop punk/emo party band, will perform live.

Glow-in-the-dark cocktails will add to the color, with a full bar offered along with meal and snack options from popular food trucks.

Guests can play mini-golf, LED cornhole and bocce, plus giant versions of Jenga, Twister and Connect 4. The truly adventurous can try their skill at axe throwing or visit a glow-in-the-dark tattoo artist.

Tickets for GLOW in the Park are on sale now at Cantigny.org. The $30 per person cost includes parking.

Guests can book a limited-edition VIP Experience ($100 additional) for a premium version of GLOW. Benefits include a four-hour open bar and all-you-can-eat nostalgic bites in a private tent overlooking the action. A dedicated concierge will ensure first-class service for all VIP patrons.

Only GLOW ticketholders may enter Cantigny Park after 4 p.m. Aug. 12.

