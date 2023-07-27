Quincy Street struggle. Restaurants endure major Westmont construction project

Many small businesses still are trying to recover from shutdowns and restrictions because of the pandemic. Now some in Westmont are facing a new challenge: construction season.

Work is underway on the village’s West Quincy Streetscape Project, which encompasses West Quincy Street from Cass Avenue to Lincoln Street as well as South Lincoln Street from Quincy to Richmond streets.

Construction is expected to be completed this fall. Quincy and Lincoln streets will undergo an extensive upgrade including street resurfacing, sidewalk replacement and realignment, ADA accessibility ramps, new curbs and gutters, new storm sewer and drainage structure installation, new lighting, new signage and pavement markings and new landscape and decorative streetscape features.

“The end result is going to be beautiful,” said Craig Pro, who runs the Brewed Awakening coffee shop at 19 W. Quincy St. with his business partner Sylvia Gennette. “But the project has put a damper on business. We can’t wait for it to be done.”

Pro said during the pandemic the shop was “hit really hard.”

“But knock on wood, we made it,” he said. “Now with construction going on here though, it’s tough and we need our customers to please come and help us out.”

Besides being a go-to destination for coffee, including its nitro cold brew, Brewed Awakening is known for its made-from-scratch scones, muffins and other pastries. That’s thanks to Gennette, who gets to the shop at 3:30 a.m. to begin making them.

“Once people come in, they’ll keep on coming in,” Gennette said.

The shop is a popular spot for remote workers because of its ample seating, outlets at each table and the staff. Additionally, Brewed Awakening hosts monthly poetry readings.

“We’re really grateful a lot of people like us so much and they’re hanging in there with us,” Pro said. “And we hope they keep hanging in there with us a little longer.”

Leo Barajas, owner of Tapatio Mexican Grill at 11 W. Quincy St., hopes for the same. The restaurant, which offers guests “a full gastronomic tour” inspired by the state of Jalisco, started welcoming guests again last fall after the pandemic shutdown.

“When we opened, it took about a month to get back on our feet and then winter was right around the corner and things slowed down. So after winter, I thought, ‘OK, it’ll get better because we’ll have nicer temperatures.’ Then the construction started in April and here we are,” he said. “So we’re trying to get the word out. We need people to come in so we can survive.”

Like Pro and Gennette, the Westmont business owner is able to see the silver lining when it comes to the construction project.

“After it’s done, it’s something that’s going to be very good,” Barajas said. “Our hope is we’ll have a better outdoor dining area. But right now, our main goal is to invite people to come and see us. We have great food, great service and great margaritas. But with the construction, we’re struggling over here.”

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau is working to help the businesses weather the construction project with the rollout of promotions. Recently, the Chamber’s board of directors approved $4,500 to be used to promote dining on Quincy Street and provide vouchers that offer customers a discount when dining on Quincy Street, said Larry Forssberg, executive director for the Westmont Chamber.

“It’s really tough on these small businesses that are still recovering from the pandemic. We recognize the challenge. Human nature being what it is, when people see construction zones, they shy away from trying to dine in that area,” Forssberg said. “We’re hoping and saying our prayers that our community will look beyond the construction barriers and continue to come out, enjoy a delicious cup of coffee and/or a meal. This type of support for our local restaurants is the best way to help them remain in business.”

Westmont Village Manager Stephen May said the project has been years in the making.

“And this one project going on today is actually part of a bigger area project,” he said. “All that space is being rebuilt and reconstructed. Right now, only the south half is under construction. But we understand that construction anywhere, for any reason, in any zoning district, is disruptive and everybody looks forward to the end result.”

May understands that at first glance, the orange cones and barricades make it difficult to recognize those businesses are open.

“But first impressions can be deceiving, so we’ve been encouraging everybody to recognize all of those businesses are open and we need people to patronize them,” he said.