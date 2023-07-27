Montini Catholic awards Weisenburger Family Scholarship

Montini Catholic student Colleen Considine of Naperville was awarded the Weisenburger Family Scholarship for 2023.

The scholarship is given annually to a student at Montini Catholic High School who has expressed an interest in pursuing a degree in education. Considine was selected for her demonstration of outstanding leadership in the classroom as well as in extracurricular activities throughout her high school career as a Montini Bronco, a news release stated.

Considine received a $1,500 credit applied to her 2024-25 MCHS tuition.

The award was presented by Montini graduate and faculty member, Andrew Weisenburger ‘05, during Montini Catholic’s annual Founder’s Day Celebration in May.

Considine is a member of Montini Catholic’s National Honor Society (inducted during her junior year). She earned GCAC Academic All Conference (golf) honors this past year for a 3.0+ GPA for a complete academic quarter during the 2022 fall sports season and is a fifth semester recipient of the IHSA Scholastic Recognition Award, also in golf.

She received the 2023 John L. Duffy Memorial Scholarship Award this past spring for her role as team manager of the varsity girls basketball team.

The Weisenburger Family Scholarship was created to honor and remember Walter and Catherine Weisenburger who recognized and valued Catholic education.