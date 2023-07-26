Westmont Fire Department’s 100th anniversary set for October

The Westmont Fire Department has scheduled its 100th Anniversary Open House for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Johanik Fire Department Headquarters, 6015 S. Cass Ave.

The department has several fun and educational activities planned for the public as well as free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and bottled water to those who attend, according to a news release.

“This year, we plan to add a few specific activities to our open house plans in honor of the Westmont Fire Department’s 100th Anniversary,” Fire Chief Steve Riley said in a news release. “We invite everyone to come out and learn about our history as well as meet the members of our current fire department team. This event offers something for everyone, so we invite the entire family to attend.”

This year’s event will feature a number of fun activities including:

Touch-A-Truck

Rope rappelling demonstration

Vehicle extrication demonstration

Faces of the fire service presentation

Children’s inflatable obstacle course

Equipment demonstrations

Emergency Management Agency (EMA) displays

Fire department bounce house

Face Painting

Pictures with Sparky the Fire Dog & Freddie the Fire Truck

Also, the Westmont Fire Department invites everyone to bring canned goods to be donated to the People’s Resource Center in Westmont. For more information, please contact the Westmont Fire Department at 630-981-6400.