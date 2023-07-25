Wheaton resident earns Montini math award

Montini Catholic High School mathlete Marin Ferris ‘24 recently earned the school’s 2023 Robert Huntoon Memorial Scholarship.

The award, given to a Montini student excelling in math and entering his/her senior year, was announced earlier this year during the Lasallian college preparatory school’s Founder’s Day celebration, according to a news release.

Marin, a Wheaton resident, was inducted into Montini Catholic’s national honor society during her junior year and the Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society during her freshman year. She also earned GCAC Academic All Conference and IHSA scholastic achievement honors (cross country and soccer) during her high school academic/athletic career.

The St. Pius X Parish School graduate is a vital member of the Bronco math team. She and her team secured the school’s first ICTM regional championship in February and celebrated a 7th place finish at the state competition this year.

Robert Huntoon joined Montini’s math department in 1969 and retired in 2012. He died in 2013. Huntoon was Montini Catholic’s math department chair when he conceived the idea for an annual math contest for grade school students, which has been a part of Montini Catholic’s fall schedule ever since. He also started the Bronco Math Team. He was a dedicated faculty member and a fixture at the school, running Montini Catholic’s bingo for years and helping with the plays and concerts.