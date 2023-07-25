Several events slated for August at Cantigny

Cantigny Park’s 65th summer features adult-oriented fun nights every Thursday from 6-9 pm. The Summer Nights series debuted in June and features specialty cocktails, music and entertainment with a different main event or theme every week.

Besides Summer Nights on Thursdays, Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, is staging special Family Nights on Wednesdays (Storytime Night on Aug. 2 and Game Night on Aug. 16) plus Moonlit Movies with live pre-show music every Friday.

Also new for 2023, Cantigny is open until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday throughout the summer.

Here’s the Summer Nights lineup for August:

Aug. 3 - Rockin’ in the Rock Garden

Expect a geologic blast as Cantigny partners with the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art in the park’s rock carden. Learn about the fascinating world of rocks and minerals, play rock-themed trivia with a twist, and groove to a DJ’s classic rock selections. Specialty cocktail: watermelon martini. Beer and wine available, too, including the Cantigny Kolsch, from 93 Octane Brewery in St. Charles.

Aug. 10 - Sip and Stroll

Enjoy a laid-back summer evening strolling the gardens and grounds with an adult beverage. Guided experiences will be offered, including garden tours, history hikes, tank park tours and first in war tours inside the First Division Museum. Tours begin at 6:15 and 7:30 p.m. Ticket price includes one drink ticket redeemable for beer, wine or soft drink.

Aug. 17 - Music Through the Gardens

As the sun sets, solo musicians will fill the air with soft melodies and soothing rhythms in Cantigny’s lush gardens. Each space will feature a different genre of music. Specialty cocktail: Bee’s Knees.

Aug. 24 - Adult Field Trip

Explore the First Division Museum through games and activities, including a scavenger hunt with prizes. The experience combines military history with the fun of an outdoor movie screening (“Fury”) and a variety of nostalgic foods sure to bring back fond memories of childhood. Specialty cocktail: Side Car.

Every edition of Summer Nights includes a choice of popular food trucks. Guests are welcome to bring picnics but not alcoholic beverages.

Tickets for Summer Nights are on sale now at Cantigny.org. Adults are $15 per person, seniors $12 and ages 15 and under free. Parking is included with ticket purchase, and all sales are final. Cantigny Park is open only to ticket holders on Thursdays after 4 p.m., with Summer Nights activities beginning at 6 p.m.