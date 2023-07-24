No parking on several Wheaton streets during DuPage County Fair

Temporary Parking Restrictions for DuPage County Fair

The DuPage County Fair will take place July 28-30 at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road. During this time, there will be no parking on the following streets:

Both sides of Hazelton Avenue between Manchester Road and Childs Street

Both sides of Beverly Street between Manchester Road and Childs Street

Both sides of Erie between Manchester Road and Childs Street

Both sides of Shirley Court

Both sides of White Oak Drive (complete length)

Both sides of Maple Leaf Court (complete length)

Both sides of Hickory Lane (complete length)

Both sides of Vernon Avenue (complete length)

Both sides of Pierce Avenue between Manchester Road and Childs Street

Both sides of Morgan Avenue between Manchester Road and Childs Street

Both sides of Dorchester Avenue between Manchester Road and Childs Street

Both sides of Woodlawn Street between Manchester Road and Childs Street

Both sides of Knollwood Drive between Manchester Road and Liberty Drive

Both sides of Liberty Drive between Knollwood Drive and Dead End

Both sides of Manchester Road between Bates Street and Knollwood Drivr

Both sides of Westwood Drive

Both sides of Beecher Avenue

Both sides of Birch

There will be Temporary No Parking signs posted during this time. Residents and motorists are being asked for their cooperation and compliance in not parking in these designated areas.